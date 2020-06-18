Edo2020: INEC Gives Parties June 29 Deadline To Submit Name Of Candidates

The 15 political parties participating in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state have been given till 6:00pm on Monday 29th June 2020 to submit names of their candidates.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned that it will not extend the June 27 deadline for conduct of party primaries.

Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, Chairman of the Commission gave the deadline in a speech he delivered at the second virtual meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

Yakubu, at a recent meeting with chairmen of political parties, asked them to submit the list of delegates and membership registers for indirect and direct primaries respectively depending on the mode adopted by the parties.

At Wednesday meeting, Yakubu insisted that June 29 remained deadlines for submission of candidates for the 15 political parties.

In his words: “Turning to the Edo governorship election, all political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election are reminded that they must conclude their primaries for the nomination of candidates in the next ten (10) days. The deadline is Saturday, 27th June 2020. I must stress that the date is firm and fixed.

“There will be no extension of the deadline. While the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates will be the sole responsibility of political parties, our officials will monitor the primaries as required by law. Already, the Commission has published the date and mode of primaries for each of the fifteen (15) political parties that indicated their intention to participate in the election.

“Similarly, there will be no extension of time for political parties that fail to submit the names and other details of the candidates that emerge from their primaries using the dedicated portal created by the Commission. For emphasis, the deadline is 6:00 pm on Monday, 29th June 2020.”