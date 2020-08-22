Edo2020: INEC Pledges To Conduct Smooth, Credible Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has promised to uphold its underlining principles by ensuring smooth electoral conduct in yet to come September 19 Gubernatorial election in Edo State regardless of challenges brought by the Coronavirus.

The commitment was given by the commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye recently in Benin.

According to him, “this is about the first time that INEC would be set to oversee an election in a pandemic characterized time. However, the situation has made us up our game by adopting new strategies for ad-hoc staff, voters and security agencies”.

He said that the commission is effectively preparing, and with efficiency wants to get everything well setup for the election. “Individuals should not put their health in harms way during voting”.

“We will also learn from past occurrences, by providing enough and well groomed security operatives to protect deployed staff and materials, adding that INEC had already reached out to heads of various security agencies, admonished them to orientate properly their men on the need of noble and respectable conduct throughout the proceedings”, he stated.

The Chairman also called on media organization would be representatives to respect themselves and avoid heated verbal exchange with security operatives on duty. “There should be strong collaboration between INEC and the media, so election news can circulate faster in the country”, he added.