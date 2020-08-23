Edo2020: “Invite Ize-Iyamu Too”, PDP Spurs DSS Over Questioning Of APC Leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo state has urged that the Department of State Services (DSS) invite Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu— governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2020 Edo elections— over allegations of hate speech.

Speaking in an interview held on Saturday, however, Edo PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, wondered why the DSS failed to invite Ize-Iyamu alongside the APC members for questioning.

Recall that PDP petitioned DSS demanding the launch of an investigation into a viral video which showed APC members terming themselves the “lions and tigers of Edo State,” while visiting Ize-Iyamu at his residence in Benin, the state capital.

In response, the DSS invited ten APC leaders in Edo state for a meeting at its Benin office by 11.00 am on Saturday.

PDP Publicity Secretary Nehikhare further noted that the PDP would be watching the development as “we petitioned the SSS on many occasions, especially when they called themselves lions and tigers.

“We petitioned the DSS when the APC candidate was telling them and inciting them that during the election, they should go and disrupt the election in the various units and various wards.”

Among those invited by the DSS was Mr Tony Adun, aka Kabaka, who was seen in the viral video introducing others to Ize-Iyamu as the “lions and tigers of Edo,” the national chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr Erio Osakpawan, aka Nomoless.

Others are Ehis Adams – APC leader in Oredo; Osaro Idahosa – APC leader in Ikpoba-Okha, and Okunbor Roberts – APC Leader in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state, ‘Atarodo’, Kingsley Amedo; Richard Obe; Osarobo Idehen and Dr Emma.