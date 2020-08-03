Edo2020: Libya Returnees Mobilise Support For Obaseki/Shaibu Re-Election

Libya returnees in Edo State have expressed their readiness to mobilise voters in the state to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, ahead of the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election.

Mr. Eghe Igbinoba, spoke to journalists on behalf of the returnees in Benin City on Sunday.

Mr. Igbinoba said, “Governor Obaseki who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demonstrated true leadership when we had crisis in Libya.”

“Thousands of Edo youths were trapped in Libya and didn’t know what to do. We were so frustrated and many of us had given up on hope for any rescue plan. But Obaseki rose to the challenge and liaised with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the federal government to rescue us.

“When we arrived Lagos, vehicles sent by the Obaseki-led government were waiting to take us to Edo State. For the first time in my life, I was very proud of the fact that I am from Edo State. My friends from other states did not receive such Very Important Personality (VIP) treatment.

“When we arrived Benin City, we were tested for various diseases, treated and rehabilitated. After that we were taught various skills and starter packs were given to us to start a new life. Today many of us are doing well and we owe our new life to our governor. In the past, we had returnees from Libya and elsewhere but no one paid them any attention,” he said.

Igbinoba urged Edo voters to come out en masse on to cast their votes for Obaseki.

When quizzed on some achievements of Obaseki, he said: “I am very proud of the revamp of the former Benin Technical College, which is now Government Science and Technical College. With such a college, our youths do not have go to Libya by road anymore.”