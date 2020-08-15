Edo2020: Preserve Transparency By Giving Equal Treatment To All Candidates – Iyoha To IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has been recently urged by the Goverborship candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Darlington Iyoha to play a detachable role, and at such ensure equal treatment to every candidate involved in the election.
According to him, “the build to the September gubernatorial election is frantic and intense as there is agitations from different stakeholders, who with their actions seem to inflame the people on going against present administration”.
“It became evident on some occasions like one that witnessed the attack of present Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki alongside his guest at the Oba of Benin palace.
Continuing, he said also that efforts to hold to command the House of Assembly in the state by with the help of security operatives in the state, demands that the Inspector General of Police should with urgency state his dispositions to build up of the election.
He made a review of election conducted in Kogi and Bayelsa where it was analyzed that security personnel simply became an instrument to politicians in carrying out atrocious acts that went against good conduct of elections.
“The build up to the inbound election, has also seen makers of law pay visit to security operatives in the state, which I am sure is to brief them on neutral conduct expected from them, due to apprehensive from the people that APC with help of security authorities might become victorious in the election.
He further urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu as well as other security agencies to orientate properly their men against collaborating with hoodlums to bring chaos to electoral premises.