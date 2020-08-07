Edo2020: Malami Orders IGP To Provide Security For 17 APC Lawmakers

As political tension in Edo State continues to build up series of events keeps unfolding the even as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, directed the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the inauguration of the 17 All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmakers in the state.

In a letter written by the AGF on August 5 to the IGP Malami explained that that the security measure is necessary to prevent breakdown of law and order as well as security for the subsequent sittings of the Edo State House of Assembly.



Malami explained that the letter was written in response to a petition sent to his office by Idahosa-West Chambers, adding that the security measure is necessary to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye on Wednesday was impeached from office few days after he openly declared support for the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September election.

Idiaye who was impeached during plenary was immediately replaced with Roland Asoro, the member representing Orhionwon II Constituency.