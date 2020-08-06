Edo2020: Many Qualified Voters May Not Be Allowed Privilege Of Voting – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that majority of qualified voters would not be allowed to vote in the still to come Edo State’s Gubernatorial election, due to problems brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also affirmed that at a period like these, it will be herculean a task for them to maintain consistency in registering voters, as well as give permanent voters card (PVC) to people.

This revelation was made known by the Commission’s head of Voters’ Education, Mr Timidi Wariowei recently in Benin City.

Wariowei in a programme that was organized by Centre for Democracy and Development, stressed that the commission is ready to carry out election activities in the State.

Accordingly, he stated that registration of individuals who are 18 and above, and people yet to complete theirs, has been handled by the continuous voter registration, adding that people that are waiting to collect their PVC will have to wait a little longer, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Continuing, he stated that they are in no way belittling or degrading the people, that every measures taken by them is directed to keeping the public safe from contracting the killer virus.

“In other to avoid chaos and pandemonium in the state, despite this prevailing situation brought by the pandemic, elections must be conducted come September. The process will be carried out meticulously so as to avoid contact of the virus amongst the people”, he said.

“We added the COVID-19 protocols of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to our already existing, which stipulated that voters at every polling unit must wear face masks or cover their nose with something, otherwise they would be asked to leave. Also, voters must maintain social distancing of about 2 meter between themselves”, he noted.

He further added that the commission is recently training personnel that would be used in conduct of the election, and that the parties have all submitted their desired candidate to represent their party.