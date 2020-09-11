0 comments

Edo2020: Nigerians React, As Desmond Elliot Tells Obaseki That Godfatherism Is Not A Crime

by on September 11, 2020
 

Some Nigerians on Friday reacted to a statement that “Godfatherism is not a crime”, credited to Desmond Elliot a former Nollywood actor now a politician representing the Surulere constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Elliot was responding to the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki who is also the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the September gubernatorial election who had chosen the slogan “Edo no be Lagos” while campaigning for his re-election for a second term in office.

However a cross section of Nigerians using the #DesmondElliot have expressed their disappointment that such statement will come from him discrediting the hard work of the younger generation who for long has have championed the “Not Too Young To Run” bill

In an interview, he had said a God-father looks after the interest of his people, mocking Obaseki for his campaign slogan.

Elliot said, “If not for God-fatherism would he (Obaseki) be where he is today.”

“What do you mean by Edo state cannot be Lagos state. You cannnot say you cant be Lagos State when Lagos State makes an IGR of over 30 billion every month.

“You can’t hear about unpaid salaries or pension. You see projects coming up, investors and investment coming up, we are the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“So why will you say Edo can’t be Lagos because you are trying to sell an idea.”

Eight days from now, the people of Edo state will be at the polls voting to elect the next govenor of the state that will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has scheduled the election for September 19, 2020, despite series of violent activities by different parties in the build up to the elections.

The two major parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party Party, which is the platform of the incumbent governor and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have been involved in various forms of accusations and counter-accusations, which led to to a peace meeting brokered by the Oba of Benin.

