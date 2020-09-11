Edo2020: Nigerians React, As Desmond Elliot Tells Obaseki That Godfatherism Is Not A Crime

Some Nigerians on Friday reacted to a statement that “Godfatherism is not a crime”, credited to Desmond Elliot a former Nollywood actor now a politician representing the Surulere constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Elliot was responding to the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki who is also the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the September gubernatorial election who had chosen the slogan “Edo no be Lagos” while campaigning for his re-election for a second term in office.

However a cross section of Nigerians using the #DesmondElliot have expressed their disappointment that such statement will come from him discrediting the hard work of the younger generation who for long has have championed the “Not Too Young To Run” bill

I listened to the interview and I was disappointed.

He should have just kept quiet.

Desmond Elliot is a shame to the Not Too Young to Run agenda.

This guy that commissioned a Toilet for his constituency and installed hand washing station at motor parks with his banners. https://t.co/RA5BjDDZ1n — Ogbemudia Eddy Uwoghiren (@Eddykurrent) September 11, 2020

When klint the drunk called Desmond Elliot Desmond Idiot at a comedy show far back as 2008/2009, man was actually spitting facts. Desmond na Idiot true true — Kalakuta Republic🌍💨 (@Huncho104) September 11, 2020

Desmond Elliot and Kogi Bello are samples that age is not really the problem. The younger ones tend to be more foolish than the older ones.



Desmond Elliot could have just closed his mouth and continue with his benefit boy life quietly. — Ecocities (@novieverest) September 11, 2020

Desmond Elliot is a disgrace to this generation. At a time we are kicking against godfatherism in Nigeria politics this man is busy and shamelessly endorsing it — Chinex®✌ (@chinex_NG) September 11, 2020

Never knew Desmond Elliot would stoop so low. Seeing him on screen, I wonder what happened to his head. And they think because he is a movie star, people would vote APC cause of him. If I have my way, I would boycott his movies and never watch them again. Man fall him fans hand — Chukwunyere Wisdom (@Bishop_Of_Peace) September 11, 2020

Y'all must be thinking Desmond Elliot quit acting for N2. https://t.co/U3e9Nns7hj — Premier (@SodiqTade) September 11, 2020

Desmond Elliot is prompting Godfatherism from a party that called PDP names for creating Godfatherism .

Take note he is planning on becoming a Godfather in Lagos someday. — Oge Chikero (@chikkero) September 11, 2020

If someone tells me Desmond Elliot would be this foolish I wouldn't believe it.



Finally, we all are looking for a way to be on the dining table for our share of the national cake. https://t.co/8Rr1eOs9b1 — PRINCE | OF | AFRICAˢᵀ (@rickieflamez) September 11, 2020

When I saw the pictures of what this guy, Dis(Hon) Desmond Elliot did at Ojuelegba and the rubbish he's spitting at Edo, APC campaign rally, I pity Nigerians. Imagine, Elliot, a youth, graduate with such condemned mind! I don't think there's hope again for Nig. 😭😭

Its finished. https://t.co/xDs2gi8McM — Mr Right (@OtunMuri) September 11, 2020

Desmond Elliot came to Edo state to campaign for APC and Ize-Iyamu. Please somebody should tell him that Edo state lawmakers don't attract and commission toilet as their Constituency projects in 4years. — Lord Fredrick Lugard (@OmonxLugard0) September 7, 2020

In an interview, he had said a God-father looks after the interest of his people, mocking Obaseki for his campaign slogan.

Elliot said, “If not for God-fatherism would he (Obaseki) be where he is today.”

“What do you mean by Edo state cannot be Lagos state. You cannnot say you cant be Lagos State when Lagos State makes an IGR of over 30 billion every month.

“You can’t hear about unpaid salaries or pension. You see projects coming up, investors and investment coming up, we are the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“So why will you say Edo can’t be Lagos because you are trying to sell an idea.”

Eight days from now, the people of Edo state will be at the polls voting to elect the next govenor of the state that will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has scheduled the election for September 19, 2020, despite series of violent activities by different parties in the build up to the elections.

The two major parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party Party, which is the platform of the incumbent governor and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have been involved in various forms of accusations and counter-accusations, which led to to a peace meeting brokered by the Oba of Benin.