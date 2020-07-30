Edo2020: No Amount Of Kneeling Will Save You — Shaibu Tells Oshiomhole

Ahead of the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State, the Deputy Governor and running mate to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu, has said no amount of kneeling stunt would save the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and his party’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from defeat.

Speaking during a campaign that started from Akpakpava Road in Benin City, through Ekpoma to Jattu, in the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Shaibu noted that the governorship electioneering would be issue–based, with a focus on performance and not on persons nor throwing of tantrums and making deceptive public appearances.

“No amount of kneeling stunt will save the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and his candidate, Osagie Ize -Iyamu, from defeat,” he said.

According to him, the election would present Edo people the opportunity to decide the future of their unborn children and not a time to think about pecuniary gains and egos of wannabe godfathers.

The Deputy governor explained that before the former national chairman of the APC masterminded their disqualification from contesting the governorship election under the APC, he scheduled several peace meetings with him without success.

“No amount of intimidation can stop me and Governor Obaseki from fulfilling the aspirations of the majority of the people, as against servicing the greed of a few individuals,” he added.