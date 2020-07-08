Edo2020: Nobody Can Intimidate The People Of Edo State, Their Votes Must Count — Wike Replies Ganduje

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Tuesday told his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, that he would not be able to sway the voters in Edo State with his famed “illicit” access to the dollar in the September 19 governorship election.

Wike and Ganduje are heading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign councils respectively.

Speaking in Abuja after he was inaugurated along with other members of the campaign council, Wike said “So, Ganduje, your dollar will not work in Edo State, we have integrity in our party.”

Wike was replying to the threat by Ganduje, that he would be isolated at an isolation centre for the APC to win the impending poll.

He said he was not the target of the isolation plan but the people whose votes the APC intended to manipulate with the help of the security agencies.

But Ganduje yesterday restated that the APC would win the forthcoming governorship election.

He said Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the PDP’s candidate in the election would lose to his APC’s rival, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, because the governor had not done much to deserve a second term.

But Wike replied Ganduje saying: “But let us understand the statement made by Ganduje; don’t look at it ordinarily. What Ganduje said is that they have concluded with security agencies to make sure that the people of Edo State do not protect and defend their votes; that they will not allow them to come out and before you know it, they will announce the result. So, he just used me to say that they will isolate me; no I am not at his level.

“What he was telling Nigerians is look in this election, we shall make sure that Edo people do not come out to vote; even if they vote, we will not allow them to protect and defend their votes.

“Edo people – now they have told you that they will not allow you to vote and even if you vote, they will not allow you to protect and defend your votes. It is a direct challenge to all of you leaders here from Edo State, because we members of the campaign council, we cannot vote because we did not register to vote in Edo State.”

Wike also warned security agencies not to take sides during the election.

In his words: “Any attempt to rig this election in Edo State, then we will all know whether it is better for us to remain here or not because Edo people have spoken and it is very clear. Let nobody make any attempt, Edo State has come back to the PDP. This election, we will win it and win it very well. Nobody can intimidate us.”

Speaking earlier, Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of PDP, said: “For us in PDP, the Edo election has been made easy going by the records of achievements of our flag bearers, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his running mate, Philip Shaibu. What we seek, therefore, is a level-playing field where the peoples’ votes will count.”

Nobody can intimidate the people of Edo state, their votes must count.



Edo people would collect Governor Ganduje's corrupt dollars and still vote their conscience. pic.twitter.com/Nl517gaYiH — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) July 8, 2020