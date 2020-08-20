Edo2020: Nobody Can Oppress You, PDP Stronger Than APC — S/South Governors To Electorate

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo state, the South-south Governors’ Forum has urged electorate not to succumb to harassment and intimidation.

Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman of the Forum and Delta State Governor, said this on Wednesday at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign rally in Ekpon wards 9 and 10, Igueben Local Government Area (LGA).

The chairman, while charging youths to shun electoral malpractices, assured that the PDP is stronger than the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Okowa encouraged the people to re-elect candidate of the PDP at the poll, Governor Godwin Obaseki, assuring that he would perform better with less distractions in his second term in office.

“I want to assure the youths and women not to be afraid of them. Whatever they want, we will give it to them. Nobody can oppress you. The whole of the South-south region (six states) is PDP. It is not easy for a Governor to be campaigning from ward-to-ward. Even in Delta State, we couldn’t do that. We know that Obaseki will do better in his second term. I know that Governor Obaseki is a good man. If he is not, I won’t be here,” Okowa said.

Also speaking, Obaseki urged voters to reciprocate his good work in the area by supporting his re-election in order to attract more developmental projects to the area.