Edo2020: Oba Of Benin Chides Oshiomhole, Warns Against Violence

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has scolded Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for disqualifying Governor Godwin Obaseki, ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship poll.

The monarch, who made this known on Wednesday in his palace in Benin City, during a peace meeting with political actors, also called on political actors in the State to eschew violence and embrace peace and tolerance.

According to him, “This crisis led to the disqualification of Governor Obaseki from the APC. The same credentials that qualified him in the last four years couldn’t qualify him again.

“Please don’t turn the state into the city of blood. I appeal to the two gladiators and all politicians to ensure peace and stop the shooting and violence in the state.”

He condemned the attack on Governor Obaseki and other guests, notably governors who came to pay homage at his palace during the flag-off of Obaseki’s reelection campaign.

“For sometime now, Edo State has been in the news politically for the wrong reason as political gladiators have been fighting dirty with their war of words.

“I want assurances from you people, to me and the people of the state, of a peaceful atmosphere in Edo State. I don’t like the ugly incident outside my gate when the Governor was embarrassed by some persons,” he said.

The monarch continued, “Let there be peace in Edo. Let us have a good relationship like that of former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari. We are begging all the political gladiators in Edo to give peace a chance; don’t kill yourselves; stop the bitter statements to each other.

“Your home and families are here, so give peace a chance. We are all afraid that the state will burn to ashes. Please we need peaceful election in the state. I want to see that you are not paying lip service to the traditional throne; the Benin throne is not partisan.

“I am entitled to a vote; it’s my right as a citizen to vote, but I can’t vote for one candidate, because it is just like I have already taken sides by voting for one person; this is the sacrifice I have to make to ensure there is peace in Edo.

“Please communicate this meeting to your foot soldiers that they should stop the shooting and ensure the state is peaceful for all. I want both of you to work together for a peaceful election.”