Edo2020: Oba Of Benin Implores Security Agencies To Protect Corpers During Election

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll has expressed concern for the safety of the soon to be deployed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to Edo to assist in conduct of the September 19 election, by directing security agencies to watch and give maximum protection to them.

He gave the disclosure during the visit of the corps Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim in Benin.

He confirmed that the palace are putting things in place that will ensure the safety of corps members during and after election exercise, adding that he will join hands with the Director General to ensure safety of youth corp members.

“Corps members to be used as adhoc staff in Edo election must be protected at all cost especially from desperate politicians that would do anything necessary to ensure they emerge victor in the election”, he stressed.

Preemptively, the Oba summoned major contenders for governorship position in Edo, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki; All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu to his palace for peace oriented discussions during election.

Meanwhile, NYSC Director General Ibrahim stated that the corp members are not factional, saying they just want to serve Nigeria.

He further said that NYSC is working closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 ahead of reopening of orientation camps in the country.