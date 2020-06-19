Edo2020: Oba Of Benin Kicks Against Political Godfatherism

“godfatherism” and “consensus candidate” must be eradicated from the politics of Edo State, Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, oba Ewuare II, has said.

A statement endorsed by Frank Irabor, the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, on Thursday, quoted the oba to have said these two “political vices” are antithetical to the fundamental basis of democracy.

Suspended National chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is reportedly giving his support to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant in Edo.

The Monarch denied reports suggesting that his palace prevailed on some aspirants to step down “for a particular candidate in the upcoming primaries of a certain political party”.

The statement read in part: “The palace totally denounces this evil speculation and condemns those that originated it.

“His Royal Majesty, Omo N‘Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpoiokpolo, the Oba of Benin has said times without number that the Palace of the Oba of Benin does not get involved in partisan politics. The three prayer points of the Oba of Benin in the democratic process have always been as follows; that God and our ancestors should give us a governor that will accord respect to traditional institutions, develop this state and provide food on the table for the masses.

“The Omo N’Oba strongly advises that in order to eschew recurrent socio political conflict that seems to constantly ravish the state, making Edo people a laughing stock to the rest of the country in how politicians manage the affairs of Edo people, our Edo political actors must eradicate the twin evil political vices of Godfatherism and CONSENSUS CANDIDATE.

“These two practices seem antithetical to the very fundamental basis of democracy. In other words this business of coercing aspirants to step down for another candidate for whatsoever reason is undemocratic It will not augur well for the development of democratic process in Nigeria.”

According to him, the palace is “very weary” of the imposition of candidates whom only certain individuals want, not the majority.

He said: “Ghana Must Go politics should end in the State. Politicians should stop cashing in on the poor masses and exploiting them for their votes.

“As the various political parties go about the process of selecting their candidates through their respective party primaries, we urge all to exercise the highest standards of maturity and sportsmanship, as the desire to bring about the best for the people of Edo State cannot be compromised nor sacrificed on the altar of intolerance, rumour mongering and fake news.

“Rumour mongers are reminded that there is an ancestral curse on anyone who attempts to tarnish the image ol the Oba of Benin and the ancient throne of Benin Kingdom, which will normally be for their selfish ends.”

“His Royal Majesty, Omo N‘Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpoiokpolo, Oba of Benin, therefore appeals to all political actors and non-political actors alike to please join hands to solve our problems ourselves and develop our dear state,” the statement added.