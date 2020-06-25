Edo2020: Obaseki Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate

Incumbent Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the September gubernatorial election as all other aspirants step down.

Other aspirants made the decision few minutes to the party’s primary election now allowing the governor to go through the process unopposed.

Obaseki had few weeks ago resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, owing to internal crisis in the party that led to his disqualification from the governorship race in the party.

He immediately joined the PDP, the main opposition party registering his membership at the state capital, Benin City.

His coming to the party was not also without challenges as he had to contend with existing members with same ambition.

However the Party found a convincing way to resolve the crisis which in the end favored the incumbent Governor who now has the advantages of going through the constitutional party primaries process unopposed.

The Edo State Governorship election has been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take place in September 2020.