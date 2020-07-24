Edo2020: Obaseki Flags Off Re-Election Campaign Tomorrow

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election Edo State, Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will tomorrow, (Saturday) flag off his reelection campaign.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, in a statement, said that the flag off is scheduled to commence by 10am at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Osagie said the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) will be observed.

According to Osagie, the Governor Obaseki-led administration has in the last three years and eight months positioned the state on a growth trajectory.

He noted that the majority of Edo people are ready to vote for Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu to give them the opportunity to do more.

“Governor Obaseki has performed excellently, touching all sectors of the state. His campaigns will be showcasing excellent governance and unmatched leadership positives. The governor has given a good account of himself on the back of the massive infrastructure transformation, education, healthcare, judicial and investment reforms, sustained efforts to evolve an industrial economy and a searing commitment to improving the wellbeing of Edo people.

“His popularity is unrivalled; we are accepted by our people from the villages to the urban centres. The acceptance is resounding and deafening and come September 19, 2020 the governor will be reelected for a second term in office to consolidate on his people-oriented projects and reforms,” the governor’s aide said.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as tools to perpetrate any act of electoral malpractice,” he urged youths.