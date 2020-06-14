Edo2020: Obaseki Gets Endorsement Of South South PDP Governors To Join Party, Visits Wike, Udom, Others

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has been endorsed by South South Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following his disqualification to contest in the July 22 All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Edo State.

The screening committee announced the disqualification while presenting its report to the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee in Abuja last week Friday.

Apart from Obaseki, the two other disqualified aspirants are Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen.

Chairman of the panel, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, while presenting the report explained that Obaseki was disqualified because the committee could not vouch for the authenticity of the Higher School Certificate he claimed but could not produce.

The committee held that the document he produced only attested to his attendance.

Obaseki has already visited Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, among others.

The Governor, on Sunday, paid a visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Both Governors are currently in a meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt. The meeting is holding behind closed doors

See photos below: