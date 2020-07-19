Edo2020: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, 12 Others Set For Showdown

The final list of candidates eligible to participate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, was yesterday, released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The list was published on the commission’s website and at the 19 local government areas of the state.

It showed that incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will slug it out with 12 other candidates.

INEC had set July 13 as the deadline for withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the state election.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday.

Okoye revealed that the electoral umpire has displayed the final list of candidates at its offices in Benin City, and the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The action of INEC is in compliance with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended),” he explained.

The INEC national commissioner stated, “By Section 35 of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission, the withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the Edo Governorship election ended on 13th July 2020.

“With the publication of the final list of candidates, no political party can withdraw or substitute any of the nominated candidates or tamper with the list and particulars of the candidates in a manner inconsistent with the intendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.”

Okoye urged the participating political parties to pay close attention to the timelines stipulated in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the commission, as well as the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

According to the list released by INEC, 12 of the candidates are male and the remaining two are female.

Below is the full list of candidates for the election: