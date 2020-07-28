Edo2020: Obaseki Revives Urhonigbe Rubber Plantation As Youths Vow To Return Him For Second Term

As part of his commitment to improve infrastructural development in Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has revived the Urhonigbe Rubber Plantation in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state even as youths of the community vow to support him to be re-elected the next governor of the state.

A cross-section of youths in the community who spoke to journalist as the governor commissioned the plantation explained that the Urhonigbe Rubber Plantation now managed by Rubber Estates Nigeria Limited has so far created over 200 jobs for indigenes of the community.

Imade Johnbull a youth from the Urhonigbe community who works at the plantation said, “That the revival of the plantation is one of the greatest achievements of the governor in Orhionmwon LGA, for which the communities in the council will handsomely reward him with a second term ticket.

Governor Obaseki is deserving of a second term because he has earned it. The governor came to the community and commissioned the Urhonigbe Rubber Plantation to be managed by Rubber Estates Nigeria Limited.

“Ever since, we have seen a spike in jobs for indigenes in the community. The governor was quite instrumental in the revival of the plantation and we are eternally grateful to him.

“Youths in the community are benefiting from the project. More jobs and investments are coming into the community. Our children will benefit from the plantation as well, as it is a long-term investment.

“I must tell you that we have decided that the governor must win the September 19, 2020 governorship election. So far, the plantation has provided jobs for at least 200 indigenes in the community. They are still employing more persons. We will soon start tapping the rubber trees.

“Some persons are saying that the governor is not sharing money. Everybody needs money. But the truth of the matter is that development must come before money.

“The governor was interested in getting the investors to come down to the community to revive the plantation and put in their money and they did. Today, the community is the better for it.

For Friday Omozuwa, he commendedthe Governors effort for bring such development to the community at a time like this.

He said, “The governor has shown that he stands for the development of all parts of the state and has continued to deploy his vast network of investors to get the state working again.



“The investment in the plantation is massive and we are grateful for the effort he has put into this project as we can see the benefits. We are ready to deliver him for a second term.

“We know the opposition has nothing to offer because all the time they were in power, none of them saw to it that we got such an investment that would empower the youths,” he added.