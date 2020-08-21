Edo2020: Obaseki Says September Election Will Bring An End To Political Godfatherism In The State

The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has said recently that the inbound September 19 Gubernatorial election will finally put an end to situation whereby senior political actors handpicks candidates to serve their best interests.

The first choice candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave this disclosure during a ward to ward expedition in Esan North East Local Government Area.

According to him, PDP’s party members should not for once succumb or give in to threats nor bullying from thugs and sponsored hooligans, adding that the election is important, not just to the Edo people but for the country at large.

He stated that Edo state as well as Nigeria as a country is not possessed by few individuals, adding that the election is crucial to determine if the state is to remain in stagnation, or move forward.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of PDP state campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih, has told members and supporters of the part to be in surveillance mode and ensure that votes count as they are supposed to in the election.

“We would not only direct our members and supporters to vote, we are also going to monitor full proceeding, so to make sure out votes count.

“Now is not time to rest, as we are as vigilant as ever to ensure that the People’s desires are not suppressed. We will vote and defend our votes”, he added.