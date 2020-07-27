Edo2020: Obaseki Visits Religious Leaders, Sues For Peace [PHOTOS]

Ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, sued for peace among political actors.

Governor Obaseki made the call when he visited religious leaders in Benin City, the state capital.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Chief of Staff, Mr. Osaze Uzamere and other top government functionaries.

In his words: “We need peace in Edo State at this time. As you are all witnesses to the buildup of the tension in the state and more than ever before, we need God’s guidance and prayers to make sure that the desire of those that don’t wish Nigeria or Edo State well is not fulfilled.

“We have commenced campaign for the September 19 governorship election. Today, we chose to visit and pray with major religious leaders in the state. As a result of COVID-19, churches are not allowed to host large gatherings, so we decided to pay this private visit to have prayer sessions with the Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Obiora Akubueze; Margaret Idahosa of Church of God Mission International, and Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude of the New Covenant Gospel Church, who is also the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).”

Reacting, Rev. Omobude urged politicians to play by the rules with the understanding that power comes from God Almighty.

“I call on all the political actors to play according to the rules and understand that power comes from above,” he said.

He added: “Edo people at this stage know what serves their best interest and should use their interest to vote wisely. We would advocate for peace as many of the aspirants are our children. Elections should not be seen as a do-or-die affair, we appreciate the democratic process; Edo State is a civilised state.”

Below are photos: