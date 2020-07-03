Edo2020: Obaseki Wasn’t On APC’s Ballot At primary Poll, Comparison With Nwosu’s Case Is A Show Of Ignorance — PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has flayed the unfounded insinuation that Governor Godwin Obaseki risks the Supreme Court verdict delivered on Mr. Uche Nwosu, the factional candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Imo State, who was disqualified for standing for election on the platforms of two political parties.

Recall that the Apex Court, in its judgement delivered by Justice Adamu Augie, said Nwosu was not qualified to vie for the election as he doubled as both the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Action Alliance (AA).

Nwosu had won the nomination to contest under APC, the internal wrangling within the ruling party made it impossible for him to be presented as the party’s candidate, which necessitated his defection to AA at the last minute.

The Supreme Court held that by virtue of Nwosu’s double candidature and in line with the clear provisions of the Electoral Act, he was bound to be disqualified from the election and affirmed the judgments of the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

In a signed statement, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Osa Nehikare, said those who are making the claims to muddle the waters are being smart by half and are at best ignorant of the law and the circumstances surrounding the governor’s emergence as the candidate of the PDP.

In his words: “We want to put it on record that the governor contested for the primary election of only the PDP. He was unjustly disqualified from the APC primary and wasn’t even on the ballot during the poll.

“While on the converse, Uche Nwosu in Imo State was the factional candidate of the APC after the primary election. He was returned elected and only ran to Action Alliance after he was edged out of the contest. The Supreme Court, in fact, ruled that he had a valid ticket with the APC, which invalidated his candidacy in AA.

“Hence, whoever draws a parallel between these two cases is either incapable of rational thoughts or is outrightly out to deceive his paymasters, who apparently do not know better.

“We call on members of the public to disregard the resort to such lazy and defective thinking. Governor Obaseki is going to the polls with an unblemished ticket as against the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who has a multiplicity of legal booby traps planted by his party at the state and national levels.”