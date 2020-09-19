Edo2020: Obaseki’s Supporter Collapses After Falling From Moving Vehicle

An unidentified supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki collapsed right after falling from a moving vehicle.

He was among those celebrating results that were announced of which were so far in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The man fell from a speeding vehicle just front of the Ugbekun primary school, Edo state.

The PDP supporter after falling and hitting his head on the tarred road, remained motionless.

Other supporters of PDP at the scene of the incident hurriedly rushed him to the clinic.

Meanwhile it was unsure if he regained consciousness at the clinic he was rushed to.