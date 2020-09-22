Edo2020: Obaseki’s Victory Ends Godfatherism In Edo State – RIVERS GOVERNOR

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Election, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the electoral victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki has ended godfatherism in Edo State.

Governor Wike made the assertion at a press conference in Benin City shortly after the declaration of Governor Obaseki as the winner of Edo Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a press statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information and Communications on Monday, Governor Wike acknowledged that Edo people spoke vehemently with their votes by re-electing Governor Obaseki.

He noted that with the outcome of the election, Edo people would no longer put their fate in the hands of one man.

” If for nothing, we have made the point that there is nothing called godfatherism again in Edo state politics.

” I thank Governor Obaseki for volunteering to be used to fight for the interest of Edo State,” he said.

The Governor thanked members of the PDP National Campaign Council and those who also served in the Edo Campaign Committee for the sacrifices made.

He said the two groups synergised to achieve the electoral victory for the Party.

“I want to particularly thank my colleagues, the Governors of Delta State, Oyo State and all other persons who served in the National Campaign Council. We succeeded working as a team.

“Let me also thank the Governor of Edo State. He gave us the necessary support that has led to this victory.

“Also, we thank all those who worked in the campaign train in Edo State. We also appreciate the Media for the positive coverage of the election,” he stated.

Recall that Rivers State Government had said that the life of Governor Nyesom Wike was in danger, during the course of the just concluded elections.

This came after policemen’s barricade of the hotel the governor lodged in Benin, the Edo State capital.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that policemen numbering up to 300 surrounded the hotel, where he (Wike), who is the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council in Edo State, lodged, ahead of today’s governorship poll.

The hotel was barricaded by policemen since Friday afternoon.

But the Rivers State Government in a statement by its Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, alleged that the policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebade, had not hidden their threats that Wike should leave Edo State.

The re-elected Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki said the collective will of Edo people made the electoral victory possible.

“Edo people have spoken and they have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give Him all the glory for this victory.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us to triumph over godfatherism.

“Our success has reinforced my belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people. This is because we pulled forces together and collectively called on God for support.