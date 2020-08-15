Edo2020: Odibiado Of Sobe Declares Support For Obaseki, Honours Him With Chieftaincy Title

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, the Odibiado of Sobe, His Royal Highness (HRH) Anthony Ero Aleburu 1, has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on the back of successes recorded by the administration across all sectors of the state.

The monarch also conferred the Aideloje of Sobe (You do not change the king) chieftaincy title on Governor Obaseki, noting: “You are already a king and no one can change the king.”

Receiving the governor and the PDP campaign team in his palace in Sobe, Owan-West Local Government Area of Edo State, the traditional ruler applauded the governor for ensuring his people benefited from the developmental strides of his administration.

The Odibiado of Sobe who prayed for the victory of Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu in the September 19, 2020 guber poll, said he has mobilised his people, both far and near, to cast their vote for Obaseki, noting that the governor has touched the lives of the Sobe people, ensuring that they enjoyed peace, unity and development.

Chief Barr. Dan Udugbezi, the Palace Adviser, who read the speech on behalf of the Odibiado of Sobe noted: “We want to assure you of our unalloyed support in the September 19 Governorship Election. In the 2016 election, we massively voted for you under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Now that you are contesting on the platform of the PDP, we have all moved with you to the PDP and we are ready to vote massively for you and your deputy because of the wonderful works your administration has accomplished in education, healthcare, job creation, infrastructural development and sports, among others.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki noted: “I have awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the Sobe-Sabongidda-Ora road. We have gone into agreement to acquire farm lands along that road for the cultivation of cassava under a special programme with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The road is an economic road that must be constructed and by dry season, bulldozers will commence work.

“The Sobe Farm Settlement is a pride to us. Farmers have started cultivating; we have provided them with seeds, fertilizers and other extension services; we have also made arrangements to buy their products to enable them expand and bring development.

“We have built Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in your locality to improve the healthcare service and I will assign doctors to you soon. We will also improve the education system but we rely on you to help us protect it.

“Security is another issue we are focusing on, particularly the invasion of farm lands and homes by herdsmen. We will do our best to see how to strengthen our vigilante groups to secure our farms, homes and border towns.”