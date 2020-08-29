Edo2020: Okowa Is Lawfully Permitted To Interfere In September Election – Onuesoke Responds To Attack On Obaseki’s Campaign By APC

Chieftain, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke has chided the attack by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s support for the re-election of Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Okowa who enjoined Obaseki and other members of PDP in supplicating with electorates for their votes, was issued a warning by APC, Delta state chapter to desist from extravagant spending of state’s revenues.

Chief Onuesoke made reference to a released statement by APC that urged voters in Edo to disregard Okowa and his needless exploits.

He replied that the party are ignorant of the kind of affiliation and relationship bond between Delta and Edo State, adding that the bond will be fortified should PDP become victorious in September gubernatorial election.

He optimized that it was high time that PDP took back power in Edo.

He further affirmed that the Delta state governor has every right to vote his preferred candidature for September 19 gubernatorial election.