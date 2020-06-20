EDO2020: Oredo Council Boss Dumps APC,Rallies Hundreds Of Supporters To PDP

The Executive Chairman of Oredo Local Government and Chairman, ALGON, Edo State, Hon. Jekins Osunde has resigned from the All Progressives Congress.

Osunde’s move has upset the APC– PDP balance, tipping the scales far up on in favor of the People’s Democratic Party as hundreds of supporters and indigenes of the Local Government Area echoed his actions, defecting to PDP.

This development was revealed today in a statement issued by Precious Edomahohiho, S.A Media to the Executive Chairman of Oredo Local Government.

Osunde’s position as Chairman of Oredo was described as being the “head of the most metropolitan, robust and economically vibrant local government area in Edo State” with a vast majority of people under his watch.

The Oredo Council boss has expressed admiration for Godwin Obaseki’s bold step in leading hundreds of thousands of supporters to the PDP, noting that Obaseki is “a generational leader”and an embodiment of “the new political order”.

Osunde resigned his APC membership in his Ward in Oredo and has assured that at least 17 other Chairmen are fully in support Governor in the PDP, promising to galvanize popular support for Mr. Godwin Obaseki before, during and after the September 19 guber poll.

“As Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, he can authoritatively say that 17 other Chairmen are with the Governor in the PDP and will galvanize popular support for Mr. Godwin Obaseki before, during and after the September 19 guber poll”, he said.

The Council boss went on to say that the Osunde-led ALGON in Edo State will deploy the instrumentalities of the association to clinch victory for Godwin Obaseki come September 19.

Jenkins expressed confidence in the outcome of the June 24 primary election saying it will be “victory all the way”.

He further revealed that ALGON will soon organise a world press conference as part of concerted efforts to refocus the association’s numerous supporters.

Godwin Obaseki yesterday joined the PDP at the Party’s Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital after a long-drawn battle with the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, a move that has seen many Edo people side with Obaseki, declaring unwavering support for the Edo State Governor.