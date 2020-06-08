Edo2020: Oshiomhole Notifies INEC, As APC Relocates State Secretariat

As the September 19, 2020 Edo State Gubernatorial Election draws closer, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State has relocated its state secretariat.

This comes amid the raging crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the APC over the mode of primary to be used in the conduct of its June 22 governorship primary.

The APC Constitution permits three methods – Direct (involving all registered members of the party voting choice candidate), Indirect (involving accredited delegates) and Consensus (adoption of one candidate by the party).

While the National Party led by Adams Oshiomhole settled for Direct Primary, a faction loyal to the governor is insisting on Indirect Primary. Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has backed the decision of Oshiomhole, saying it does not deal with state chapters of political parties.

A letter obtained by BreakingTimes, on Monday, shows that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the change.

Oshiomhole, in the letter he personally signed dated 29th May 2020, and addressed to INEC Chairman, said the new address of the state party is now 16 Igwiwiyise street, Off Airport Road, Benin City.

He said he had also informed the Edo State Police Commissioner, the Director of State Security Services (DSS) and State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) of the new development.