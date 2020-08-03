Edo2020: Oshiomhole Seeking Third Term As Governor Through Ize-Iyamu, Says Shaibu

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of the State has accused Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor and sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, of wanting to subvert laid down democratic tenets enshrined in the Nigeria Constitution by covertly seeking a third term in office as the Governor of Edo State, through the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who he has already told the World was a thief.

Shaibu through a statement issued by Benjamin Atu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media said “The truth is that Ize-Iyamu is merely a stooge. The real man seeking for the governorship position is Adams Oshiomhole who has perfected the plan to betray democracy by seeking a third term in office. The price that Oshiomhole will pay for projecting Ize-Iyamu is an outright rejection.

“Oshiomhole is displaying blind compassion with a specific pledge to return to the state on the path of backwardness with failed institutions where individuals will be more powerful than government institutions with an analogue system of operations. Technological development has since left Oshiomhole behind in the scheme of things.

“We need a new kind of politics and policies that reflect the best value of our people. Politics that focuses on bringing people together to work for the common good.

“We have displayed determination to end the culture of government that habitually failed to stimulate investment; provide massive employment for the youth and failed to reduce poverty and hardship in the land.

The Deputy Governor on Sunday, in a press statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media Mr Benjamin Atu said: “Edo State has a choice to choose between policies of the heart by Governor Godwin Obaseki and policies of the head as currently been propagated by enemies of the State.

“The people of Edo State subscribed voluntarily to the the principle of Obaseki because they have seen these principles at work all over the State. We can not risk the future of Edo State with a man’s shrunken aspirations. Good men can not be shunned away from politics while those who ought to be defending their integrity are parading themselves, as party candidates.”

He further maintained that Governor Godwin Obaseki is not talking rhetorics like Oshiomhole and his godson are doing.

“Our campaign is based on the affirmation of what we have done and still capable of doing, by drawing our strength from the masses to deal with all our vulnerabilities”

“The incumbent administration inherited a backward State but we have grown our ways out from backwardness. Obaseki has bridged the yawning credibility gap between what was a promise and how it is performed and transformed into reality,” he declared.