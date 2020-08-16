Edo2020: Our Ward-To-Ward Campaign Designed For Need Assessment, Project Impact — Gov Obaseki

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the ward-to-ward campaign embarked upon by his party is designed for assessing the needs of the people at the community level, so as to bring more impactful projects closer to the people.

Obaseki, who spoke to party faithful during his reelection campaign rally in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), reassured that his administration will continue to put the interest of the people first in his development plan for the state.

According to him, the ward campaign provides opportunity to ascertain the impact of government’s projects in the last three years in the various wards of the state.

“I will give you good roads, schools, hospitals, clean water and steady electricity, among others. I came to ascertain how much of these things you need. We are going from ward-to-ward to meet with our people and see for ourselves the things that we have done and those that we need to do, to develop the communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Yusuf Busari, leader of the PDP in Auchi Ward 4, said that the people have decided to reward the governor with their votes, for his performance.

“We are going to honor you with our votes. Your developmental strides across the state are the reasons behind this unshaken commitment. We commend you for your youth empowerment programmes, construction of roads, the thousands of jobs you have created for our youths and the renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to international standard, among others. We will forever remember you for your good legacies,” Busari said.

Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, Edo PDP Governorship Campaign Council, while receiving thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted: “Governor Godwin Obaseki is a good man; the people of the state love him and are going to vote for him in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.”