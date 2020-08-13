Edo2020: Over 3,000 People In Owan East LGA Join PDP, As Obaseki Assures Sustained Development

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial poll in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed over 3,000 new members in Owan East Local Government Area (LGA). They defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s reelection.

Sen. Yisa Braimoh, Leader of PDP in Owan East LGA, said the mass defection is a testament of the popularity of Obaseki and his performance in the last three years and eight months.

Braimoh commended the governor for the successes recorded by his administration in infrastructural development, healthcare, and education, among other sectors of the state.

While assuring Obaseki of over 85 per cent of the total vote cast in the region, he said, “Since you joined our party, we have issued out over 3,000 new PDP cards to new members. This is happening not only in wards 3 and 4 but across all wards in the local government area. If an election is conducted today in the state, we will win our entire wards with over 85 per cent”.

Aigbodion Samuel, a physically challenged supporter in Ward 10 in Ivbiaro, spoke on behalf of other physically challenged persons in the ward.

Samuel said Obaseki has remained a lover and supporter of physically challenged persons in the state, noting that they have decided to support him come September 19, 2020.

On his part, the governor reassured that the construction of Ivbiaro-Warrake road will commence by October this year.

He said the road is important as the people in the area are majorly farmers.

Obaseki said his administration will focus on human capital development to better the lives of the people.