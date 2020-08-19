Edo2020: Over 5,000 APC Members Dump Party, Declare Support For Obaseki (PHOTOS)

Ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has received a major boost, following the recent defection of over 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

The defectors reaffirmed their unflinching support for the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Hon. John Bobby Palmer led the 5,000 APC members to declare their support for the PDP in Ward 6, Ubiaja, in Esan South-East Local Government Area (LGA).

According to Palmer, the decision was to secure the reelection of Governor Obaseki and ensure the consolidation of his administration’s achievements.

He commended Obaseki for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of Edo people against the interest of a few selfish politicians.

“Obaseki has done well in his first term and because we love good things, we have no choice but to join the party which stands for development,” Palmer said.

Also speaking, Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, noted that: “Obaseki, in the last three years and eight months, has performed better and surpassed the achievements of Adams Oshiomhole in eight years. If Obaseki is returned to power, Esan people will occupy their place in Edo politics.

“Under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme, over 40,000 pupils now have access to the home-schooling platform for zero data e-learning for free, amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

In the same vein, Governor Obaseki said his administration will continue to pursue reforms and programmes to better the lives of Edo people.

Obaseki said: “We don’t discriminate against anyone as Edo people are all equal. Discrimination is not a good political strategy. For me, all citizens are equal before the eyes of this administration.

“The contract to re-construct Ubiaja-Ugboha Road has been awarded and work will commence this dry season. I have instructed that the design of Ubiaja-Udo Road be ready as work will commence soon.”