EDO2020: PDP Accuses APC Of Using MEES To Derail Electoral Process

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship election has described the disbursement of Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme, MEES, as a ploy by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to swindle the people of Edo state and derail the electoral process in the Saturday’s Governorship election.

The party accused the APC of shameless trying to use the scheme to collect voters card belonging to unsuspecting victims in the state and thereafter abandon them to their fate after they take possession of these cards.

The Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee for the governorship election in the state who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Thursday, condemned APC’s approach adding that, the act will further wreck the integrity of the party.

He said, “The desperate resort to such underhand measure has further exposed the fact that the APC has lost confidence in the ability of its degraded candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to command any genuine vote on Saturday, but added that such illicit and scandalous enterprise avails nothing, as the people of Edo state cannot be bought.

“This criminal and shameful attempt to beguile the people and buy their conscience is an unpardonable insult to the sensibilities of the good people of Edo state.

“Such corrupt approach has further wrecked the integrity of the APC and its damaged candidate and distanced them the more from Edo voters.

“More distressing is that the APC, in its desperation, is shamelessly trying to use the Micro Enhancement Scheme to introduce diabolic measures and derail the electoral process.

“Worse still, the plan by the APC is that the unsuspecting participants, who will be promised sums of money to assist in compromising the election, will be abandoned after their voters cards have been collected and left to their fate, when apprehended.

“The PDP Campaign however commends the leaders and citizens of Edo state, in various communities for condemning and rejecting this satanic plot by the APC to buy the people and compromise the sanctity of the election.

“Our campaign also urges the people of Edo state to remain at alert as well as continue to reject and report any attempt by the APC to compromise them with financial or material inducement.

“Furthermore, the people of Edo must ensure that they not release their voter cards, personal pictures or lists of persons in their communities, churches, mosques and other groups to anybody ahead of Saturday’s election.

“Our campaign also urges the people to remain prayerful and vigilant against forces of darkness that are out to compromise the electoral process.

“Moreover, the PDP campaign counsels the APC and Ize-Iyamu to withdraw from the election instead of resorting to underhand measures, since it is clear that nothing, not even violence, lies, monetary inducement and their endless shenanigans can make the people of Edo state change their resolve to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday.