Edo2020: PDP Applauds Esan Monarchs For Rejecting Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated traditional rulers in Esan land for rejecting Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election, at the palace of the Onojie of Igueben, HRH Ehizojie Eluojierior II.

Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, spoke on behalf of the PDP Campaign Council.

According to him, “the treatment handed the APC candidate and his campaign guide, Adams Oshiomhole, was the fulfillment of a Bible prediction that the sins of fathers will be visited upon their sons.

“We read with delight a news report on the rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his campaign guide, Adams Oshiomhole by Esan Monarchs at the palace of the Onojie of Igueben, HRH Ehizojie Eluojierior II on Monday August 10, 2020.”

Continuing Nehikhare said: “The APC does not deserve anything less than the harsh reception its members received in Igueben,” and assured the opposition party that “worse treatments await their campaign train as they move from ward-to-ward in the state.

“Edo people do not want thugs and assassins in their political space anymore. I congratulate our traditional rulers in Esan land for rejecting the opposition party and its candidate. Governor Obaseki has raised the bar with regard to the quality of people that should occupy Edo State Government House.

“He is a credible candidate; he is sophisticated and relies on the rule of law to provide purposeful governance. Edo people are comfortable and Okay with him.

“We also read that the two APC leaders embarked on war of words after their rejection by the Esan traditional rulers in Igueben. Again, this confirms the fears we have expressed at several fora that the APC candidate and his tour guide are merchants of violence and we have urged security agencies to monitor their activities closely, so that they will not disrupt the September 19 poll.”

It was reported on Monday that Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu engaged in war of words over their rejection by Esan Monarchs.

“Efforts by candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu to make inroads into Edo Central Senatorial District, were on Monday rejected as he was sent out of the palace of the Onojie of Igueben, HRH Ehizojie Eluojierior II.

“A palace source who witnessed the humiliation of the APC candidate, who was in company of the former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said the unwanted visitors were told to leave Esan land as the APC neglected the region for the eight years Oshiomhole was governor of the state,” the report said.

According to the report: “The two unwanted visitors engaged in hot exchange of unpleasant words in Igueben, after they were told to leave Esan land by the monarchs who had converged on Igueben for the cold reception.

“In the ensuing hot exchange of words, Ize-Iyamu blamed Oshiomhole for his woes in Esan land and other parts of Edo State where they have faced similar rejection, since the party commenced campaigns.

“We overheard Oshiomhole saying he couldn’t be blamed for all Ize-Iyamu’s problems. The former APC national chairman said there can be no smoke without fire, and told the governorship candidate to be courageous enough to take responsibility for some of his past actions.”

It added: “The monarchs also cited the humiliation and dethronement of the Onojie of Uromi, His Royal Highness Anselm Aidenojie II, for their action.”