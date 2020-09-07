Edo2020: PDP Charges INEC, Security Agencies To Play Non-Partisan Role In Election

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made a clarion call to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as security agencies set to be involved in September 19 Edo Gubernatorial election to uphold justice by becoming non-partisan during and after election.

The request was made by State Chairman of PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi while briefing newsmen on the party’s campaign activities.

He said from the the ward to ward campaign carried out in the state, that it was clear that people of Edo wants Governor Godwin Obaseki to remain in power at the state.

He confirmed also that the opinion polls that was carried out by independent bodies, that about 80 percent supported PDP and other parties got 20.

PDP on that both is strongly calling on INEC and security agencies to play their role neutrally according to oath of service sworn by them.

“If you deny a person the right to express their franchise, is the same as killing that person, adding that ad-hoc staff should also demand order from respective wards.

“The people deserve an election free of controversies and dispute, saying that it is up to INEC and other agencies involved to see that it happens”, he added.

Thugs however tried to disrupt proceedings of our held campaigns, by attacking members of our party.

“The party hereby is calling on the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, INEC, other security agencies to ensure that everything goes according to plan.

“We also thank the people of Edo for coming out in mass to cheer our candidate for the election, Gov. Godwin Obaseki”, he added.