Edo2020: PDP Condemns ‘One Too Many’ Attacks On Members By Alleged APC Thugs

As election date draws closer, political parties have intensified efforts in registering their desired candidate for seat of governorship in Edo come September.

However, the latest development was for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to condemn too many occurring attacks on members and supporters of its party by hoodlums suspected to be hired by the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The complaint was given by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Edo, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, during a press briefing in Benin.

According to him, the opposition party, APC are spending money hiring thugs and hoodlums to lay siege on PDP supporters, members and also trying to develop reasons that will make the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), postpone the election.

“The attacks on our members are increasingly high at the moment, just last week at Agbede, Etsako Local government area, one of our leaders, Jah Usman was attacked inside his compound.

“Thugs with firearms shot and injured ten of our party members in that attack. He added that APC are simply doing everything they can to have election postponed. hence, the attacks”, he stated.

Continuing, he said further that even the Police Divisional Officer (DPO) stationed in the area said they apprehended two individuals that confessed to have been sent by leaders of APC.

“Eleven elderly supporters of PDP were injured in another attack by thugs with masks in Ekpe, Ward 3 in Akoko.

Publicity Secretary Nehikhare said the warning by Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on the intending violence in the election, due to importation of firearms, hiring of thugs amongst others, gives further credence on PDP’s earlier complaints and warnings.