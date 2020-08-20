Edo2020: PDP Cries Out As NSCDC Redeploy New Commandant To The State

The Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola of foul play for redeploying Adeyinka Fasiu Ayinla as the state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, to the state.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary and Chairman, Sub-Committee Media&Publicity Chris Nehikhare, he revealed that new state commandant is a lackey of a leader of the All Progressives Congress,APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom they have prepared to use to disturb the electoral process.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to call his men to order as Edo people want their votes to count and they are prepared to defend it.

He also accused the APC of planning to to compromise the NSCDC to gain undue influence during the elections adding that the party totally rejects the redeployment.

The statement reads;

Once again, the Edo PDP reinstate its commitment to a peaceful, free and fair governorship election on September 19, 2020. We are, however, taken aback by the resolve of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to win the election by all means.



The latest of such evil plot of the APC to win the election through foul and unfair means is the redeployment of Mr Ayinla as the commandant of the NSCDC.

The posting by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is politically motivated and a plot to rig the governorship election.

The new state commandant is a lackey of a leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and has worked closely with him in the past. Findings also showed that the new Edo NSCDC head is of a rank that is above his new posting as state commandant.

What then could make Ogbeni Aregbesola, himself Tinubu’s man Friday, post Ayinla to Edo? We are convinced that Mr Ayinla may have been posted to Edo to do dirty jobs for the APC.

Only this week, Nigerians watched a short video of a former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, telling the Chief of Staff to President Buhari to arrest some people.

We had previously watched with disdain how the candidate of APC was inciting and motivating thugs that referred to themselves as lions and tigers to cause disruption and maximum carnage on Election Day.

Today, they are posting a personal nominee of Tinubu to superintend elections in Edo. …If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, there is only one conclusion, It is a DUCK!



Shame they want to compromise the NSCDC to gain undue influence.



With the turn of events and revelations, we are skeptical of the plans the APC led federal government have for INEC, Police and other security agencies.



We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call his party men to order. Edo people want their votes to count and they are prepared to defend their votes. No amount of intimidation or threat will scare them from exercising their rights.



We advice leaders of the Edo APC to focus on marketing their candidate instead of concentrating on plots to rig and scuttle the forthcoming election.