Edo2020: PDP Governors Welcome Obaseki, Assure Him Of Level Playing Field

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his teeming supporters have been assured of accommodation and a level playing field.

This was contained in statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, on Saturday.

This follows the governor’s defection to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the opposition PDP ahead of the state guber primary election for June 23.

The Edo State Secretariat of the PDP situated on the busy 1st East Circular Road in Benin city witnessed large turnout of party supporter and leaders as they chanted solidarity song amid cheers.

The Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on his colleagues’ behalf, wished Governor Obaseki success in the forthcoming primaries of the party.

“We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR and all other PDP Governors in the Forum,” said a statement by the forum’s director-general, C. Maduabum.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability, and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social, and infrastructural development of Edo State,” it added

According to the statement, the Forum extends the solidarity and support of the governors to Governor Obaseki and his supporters as he participates in the primary election.

The party has fixed Thursday next week for the exercise to pick its flagbearer for the September poll.