Edo2020: PDP Inaugurates National Campaign Council Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will, on Tuesday, inaugurate its National Campaign Council for the Edo state governorship election with the larger members of the committee participating on Zoom.

PDP, in statement endorsed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, said this is in compliance with COVID-19 protocol on social and physical distancing at public gathering.

The statement read in part: “However, the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the Secretary of the Campaign Council will be physically present for the event slated for Tuesday at 10 am, alongside the National Chairman of our party, the governors of our party, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) as well as Board of Trustees (BOT) members who are also members of the campaign council and are available in Abuja.

“Also, the members of the Campaign Council, who are currently in Abuja, are also expected at the venue of the inauguration.

“Members of the campaign council, who will not physically participate at the inauguration, are directed to register in advance for participation via Zoom by clicking on the link that has been communicated to them accordingly.”