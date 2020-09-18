EDO2020: PDP Reps Caucus Condemns Seige On Wike, As Nigerians Say Enough Of The Intimidation

In what seem like a war scenario, barely few hours to the governorship elections in Edo state Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives caucus Kingsley Chinda has raised an alarm while also condemning the act by security operatives who have laid seige on the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike who is on official duty to the state.

He caused the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu of approving the actions of the security operatives who according to him said they were acting on his instructions.

In Press statement on Friday Chinda decribed the seige on Wike who enjoys immunity as unconstitutional, provocative and completely unacceptable while calling on the attention of Muhammadu Buhari to step into the matter so the people of Edo can participate in a free and credible election.

He advised, all stakeholders in the Edo governorship election, particularly the security agencies, to ensure they work towards a peaceful, credible, transparent, free and fair election on Saturday.

He said, “The caucus find the current siege on Governors by men of the Nigeria Police force and other security officials as disturbing and unacceptable ahead of the election.

” As a democratic society, Nigerians should be given the right to free movement, association and above all right to vote leaders of their chioce to govern the affairs of the state in the interest of the people

“However security agencies have abandoned thier core duties to laying siege on Governors who are out to perform thier legitimate duties in Edo State.

“The caucus wishes to draw the attention of Mr president to immediately wade into the matter and allow the people of Edo state to vote leaders of fhier choice.

“We also want to use this medium to draw the attention of the nation and the international community of the security siege on PDP governors in Benin City.

“The party expressed shock that security agents were detailed to lay siege at the lodge of our governors to harass and intimidate them, whereas APC Governors, including the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Imo state counterpart, Hope Uzodimma as well as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, are left free in the comfort of the residence of the sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole in GRA, Benin City.

“Our Caucus considers this siege on persons that enjoy immunity as unconstitutional, provocative and completely unacceptable as there cannot be two sets of laws for the citizens of our nation. In as much as the APC governors are given the liberty to stay in Benin City, our governors must not be harassed or stampeded to leave the state.

“At any rate, we are confident that our governors will not allow themselves to be stampeded.”

Reactions from a cross section of Nigerians;

Reports coming from Edo State have it that Nyesom Wike’s hotel in Benin City has been surrounded by over 200 policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebade with threats to him to vacate Edo State.

Meanwhile, Hope Uzodinma & his Ganduje are roaming Edo State freely without any hindrance. Sad. — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) September 18, 2020

While Ganduje and other APC governors move freely around Benin city, @GovWike ‘s hotel has been ambushed by @PoliceNG.



Let me remind the police that same immunity that covers Ganduje also covers Wike.



Edo people be ready to #ProtectYourVotes — Mr History (@_iamhistory) September 18, 2020

BREAKING: Soldiers, police and the DSS have surrounded the hotel where Gov Wike is lodging in Benin.



This harassment & intimidation is condemnable especially as Ganduje, Hope Uzodinma & other APc Govs are in Benin & moving freely. NOTE: Wike is the DG of the PDP campaign. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) September 18, 2020

Ganduje is in Benin



Tinubu is in Benin



Supreme court governor is in Benin



But Wike is their problem — Edo Boi (@Eromosele6) September 18, 2020

#EdoDecides2020

You want Gov Wike out of Edo State, but Govs Uzodinma and Ganduje should stay abi?



Mad is madding you walahi. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) September 18, 2020

Assault or siege on a sitting Governor is not to restrict the Governor himself but to intimidate the electorate.



If a Governor can be put in severe pains or 'detained' before election day, I better stay at home on election day. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 18, 2020

Very simple…. since Gov.Ganduje that's on official assignment like Gov. Wike is walking around….it means , there is a case to justify the report of the IGP to US and UK for same Visa restrictions. It's purely an intimidation and prevention of level playing ground! — Ifade Olusegun (@OlusegunIfade) September 18, 2020