Edo2020: PDP Restricts Attendance At Campaign Flag-Off, To Strictly Observe #COVID19 Protocols

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the Edo State 2020 gubernatorial election has limited the number of members and supporters expected at the flag-off ceremony, in strict compliance with the COVID-19 directives issued by the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for public gatherings.
The campaign flag-off is slated to hold tomorrow, (Saturday) at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.
Chris Osa Nehikhare, the state’s Publicity Secretary, in a statement said the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, will also move round the respective wards in the nooks and crannies of Edo State to acknowledge the support of the people, also with full adherence to COVID-19 regulations.
“The Edo PDP Campaign Council deeply appreciates the excitement and enthusiasm of our teeming members and supporters to grace the campaign flag-off, but noted that the restriction is in the best interest of the people.”
The Campaign Council thanked the people of Edo State for their massive support and urged them to remain vigilant as they coast to victory with Obaseki and the PDP, come September 19.