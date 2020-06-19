Edo2020: PDP To Obaseki, Welcome Home

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has welcomed Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and others in the state into the party

The party hailed Obaseki, describing his decision as courageous and patriotic.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, he praised the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members in Edo state, who had continued to work hard to keep the party alive and made it attractive to the people of Edo State.

The party, in the same vein, welcomes all returning and new members accompanying Governor Obaseki to the PDP.

He maintained that Edo State has always been home to the PDP promising that PDP government will always put the interest of the people first in line with the party’s manifesto and guiding principles.

Even as he reassures all members of strict adherence to the principles of internal democracy in all its activities