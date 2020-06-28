Edo2020: PDP’s Obaseki Confirms Running Mate After Receiving Certificate Of Return

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, has been confirmed as the running mate of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for the September Gubernatorial elections.

Governor Obaseki made the confirmation himself, while speaking after receiving his certificate of governorship primary on Saturday, saying “you don’t change a winning team”.

According to him, his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate is a miracle from God.

Recall that Obaseki emerged as the flag bearer of the PDP after ratification by party delegates following the withdrawal of his main rival, Kenneth Imasuagbon.

With this development, Obaseki will face his main rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the main election.

“My emergence as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the just concluded primary election is just the hand of God. It is miraculous. I and my deputy are grateful to this great party.

“In hours of tribulation in our political storm, PDP gave us a huge umbrella. This ought to be our first party because of the values of justice, fairness. We found out that transparency and quality of governance reign in this party,” Obaseki said in his acceptance speech.

Speaking further, the Governor appreciated the National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu; National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; and the National Legal Adviser for their prompt responses to issues regarding his waiver and eventual nomination.