Edo2020: Pensioners In Edo North Declare Support For Obaseki’s Re-Election

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been commended by pensioners in Dagbala, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) for his prompt payment of salaries and pension, which has improved the wellbeing of residents in the state.

The pensioners spoke to journalists on the sidelines of Governor Obaseki’s campaign trail in Ward 5.

Rufus Adogame, who spoke on behalf of other pensioners in Akoko Edo, said the governor would be rewarded for prioritising workers’ welfare.

According to him, “We are here today to campaign for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term election and we are sure of victory for him.

“Today, we want to assure the governor that we are ready to vote for him. His developmental strides have qualified him to contest under our great party, the PDP.

“Before now, pensioners got their pay every two to three months. But Obaseki has changed this narrative. We now get our pay as early as 24th to 26th of each month.”

Speqking further, he said edolites are happy with all the great things the Obaseki-led administration has done and continues to do for them.

Adogame noted that they would mobilise for his reelection come September 19.

Also Speaking, Tunde Akogun, a former House of Representatives member, said that the people need a man that is honest, truthful and committed to the development of the state as governor.

Akogun said, “We all know the history of how pensioners took over the streets of Benin. Today that narrative has been changed by Governor Obaseki.”

He urged the electorates to come out in their large numbers to vote for Obaseki in the September 19 governorship poll.