Edo2020: [PHOTOS] As Obaseki Arrives PDP Secretariat For Screening

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday turned up at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Governor visited his new party to appear before the PDP Edo State Gubernatorial Screening Committee.
This comes ahead of the PDP governorship election scheduled for Thursday next week.
Photos below as the event unfolds:
