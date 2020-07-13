Edo2020: Pile Decampment From APC Clearly The Beginning Of The End — PDP To Ize-Iyamu

In light to the Governorship election fast approaching in Edo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has labeled the decampment of individuals from APC, as an end of the line sign.

The Party, who are currently receiving outrageous and immense support from various members of other political parties; for their prime candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, expressed optimism that their party is no doubt on the right track approaching the election.

“We are currently receiving outstanding support from different local government, wards as well as all other nook and crannies of the state; our candidate, is no doubt the preferred and favoured choice for the governorship position in Edo State”, they said.

They acclaimed that the manner in which masses are decamping from APC, that their candidate, Ize-Iyamu might on the day of election, appear a lone wolf; as there might be no one left to stand beside him.

According to them, “We have been directed by our party (PDP), to increase our offices located in various areas of the state, so as to be able to accommodate more persons into our party”.

Also, it was brought to our notice that the people now considers Governor Obaseki as firm favorite for the election, as well as described the party as where their views and aspirations can be achieved and wishes granted.

The September 19 election, is as significant to living for the people of Edo State, they see it as opportunity to a new beginning; they are also prepared to organize themselves and to ensure that a free and fair election is actualized come September 19.