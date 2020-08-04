Edo2020: Present Your Primary Six Certificate – PDP Challenges Oshiomhole

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has recently charged the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to public opinion court, asking him to prove he went to school by presenting his primary School Leaving Certificate.

The Call was made by the Chairman, PDP Campaign Council for Edo Governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih during his public address to members of the party and supporters in Ward 5, Ososo and Ward 10, Dangbala in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the State.

In his address, Orbih also urged the former APC’s National Chairman to explain to Nigerians the cause of his disharmony with Governor Godwin Obaseki whom he previously portrayed as a befitting Alumnus of Nigeria’s University of Ibadan (UI).

Continuing, “since they said that Governor Godwin Obaseki has a certificate, I will gladly request that Adams Oshiomhole displays to Nigerians his primary six certificate”.

He stressed that people in Edo State, should be allowed freedom of selecting their preferred candidature for the Gubernatorial election.

“Governor Obaseki in just four years has completed lots of developmental projects in Edo State, much more than Adams Oshiomhole did in his eight years”.

In another development, the PDP candidate for the September election in Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki revealed that the construction of the Ososo-Okpella road that was forgotten by previous management will commence before the year ends.

He said that morale was raised when the Chairman of BOA cement Plc, promised to handle the project. He also said that there were plans by the government to start maintenance work at the Ojirami Dam.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu charged youths in the state to imbibe discipline and desist form collecting money to obstruct and disturb proceedings during election.