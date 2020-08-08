Edo2020: Presidency, Governors Shun Ize-Iyamu’s Campaign Flag-Off

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, shunned the official flag-off of campaign by Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 election in Edo State.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, expressed thanks to the Ruler for not attending the event that took place in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

In his words, “Once again, President Muhammadu Buhari reaffirmed his commitment to his administration’s fight against corruption by staying away from the public unveiling of the corruption-scarred gubernatorial candidate of the APC.

“Knowing the collateral damage such a gesture would have caused the anti-corruption war and its promoters, home and abroad, the President decided to stay away. The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and several APC governors that were expected at the event, were also absent.

“APC leaders such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, were also not at the Sports Complex of the University of Benin, venue of the campaign flag-off.

“They departed Benin City immediately after a short visit to the palace of the Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.”