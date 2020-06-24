Edo2020: Primary Election Committee Submits Report To APC

The Hope Uzodinma-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee has submitted its report on Edo primary election to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

It is confirmed Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the flagbearer for the September election.

Ize-Iyamu, who enjoys the support of the embattled national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, defeated two other aspirants – Pius Odubu and Osaze Obazee – to win the primary.

The direct primary was reportedly conducted in the 18 local governments of Edo State.

In the result announced by Uzodinma, Mr Ize-Iyamu scored 27,833 votes while Mr Odubu, the former deputy governor of the state, came second with 3,776.

Uzodinma, represented by the committee’s Secretary, Suraju Bashiru, submitted the report to the party’s NWC in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He described the primaries as peaceful and that party members maintained orderliness and observed Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol.

In the same vein, the APC National Vice Chairman, South/South, Hilliard Etta, while commending the committee for the job, promised to submit the report to the appeal committee, which will after looking at the processes submit its report to the NWC for further action.