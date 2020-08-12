Edo2020: Refrain From Violent Practices, Participate More In Electoral Processes – INEC Urges Youths

Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Dr. Johnson Alalibo in the build up to the September 19 gubernatorial elcetions has warned Edo State youths to shun every form of violence that will stand against the conduct of free and fair elections.

According to him, “the preparations for the inbound election has no doubt being immense and rigorous, adding that the efforts are simply to ensure for clean and smooth proceedings”.

He gave this disclosure, as a guest of honour during a campaign coordinated by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) that took place in Benin City.

“Politicians during their party’s campaigns should desist from using derogatory and offensive words against competing parties.

He called for the rapid development of democratic principles in the country, which according to him, has to start somewhere. “Peace has to be target for INEC in buildup to election in Edo state”.

“Our youths are no doubt susceptible to being used as a means of causing uproar and pandemonium in electoral processes. The youths must therefore eschew violent practice if we are to witness smooth proceedings”, he advised.

Meanwhile the Administrative Secretary of INEC, Elder Etim Umoh stated that females has to be indulged and included in the voting process of the election.

He said that INEC’s target continues to be the smooth and unhindered conduct of election. He charged the youths as well the females to play their part in the overall running of the election.